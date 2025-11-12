Toyo Tire Reports Q3 2025 Financial Performance with Mixed Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toyo Tire ( (JP:5105) ) has shared an update.

Toyo Tire Corporation reported its consolidated business performance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, showing a 3.5% increase in net sales to 435,289 million yen. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a decline in operating and ordinary income by 5.5% and 9.1%, respectively. The Tire Business Unit saw a slight increase in net sales but a decrease in operating income, while the Automotive Parts Business Unit experienced growth in both net sales and operating income. The company’s total assets decreased, but liabilities were reduced significantly, leading to an increase in net assets and a higher capital ratio.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5105) stock is a Buy with a Yen4818.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Toyo Tire stock, see the JP:5105 Stock Forecast page.

More about Toyo Tire

Toyo Tire Corporation is a company based in Hyogo, Japan, primarily operating in the tire and automotive parts industry. The company focuses on manufacturing and selling tires and automotive components, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 766,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen659B

See more data about 5105 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

