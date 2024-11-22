Towngas China Co’s Strategic Equity Transactions

Towngas China Co (HK:1083) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Towngas China Co is undergoing significant connected transactions involving the transfer and disposal of equity interests and assets in its extended business in the PRC, and the acquisition of equity interest in a holding company. The independent valuer, Jones Lang LaSalle, used the market approach, specifically the EV/EBITDA ratio, to determine the valuation of the targets, which are expected to impact the financial landscape of the company’s operations in China and Hong Kong.

For further insights into HK:1083 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.