Towngas China Co Announces Phase 3 Disposal in ABS Program

Towngas China Co ( (HK:1083) ) has issued an announcement.

Towngas China Co has announced the Phase 3 Disposal as part of its Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) Program. The company has entered into agreements to sell its equity interests in subsidiaries involved in rooftop photovoltaic power generation and energy storage projects in China. This move involves a series of transactions, including the sale of equity interests and debts, with the company also subscribing to a portion of the ABS issued. The disposal is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, highlighting its significance in the company’s strategic financial maneuvers.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1083) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.00 price target.

More about Towngas China Co

YTD Price Performance: 31.64%

Average Trading Volume: 5,839,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.46B

