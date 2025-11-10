Tower Semiconductor Projects Record Q4 Revenue Amid Strategic Investments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tower ( (TSEM) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 10, 2025, Tower Semiconductor announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a revenue of $396 million, a 6% increase from the previous quarter. The company also projected a record revenue of $440 million for the fourth quarter, driven by growth in its core technologies and investments in SiPho and SiGe capacity. Tower Semiconductor is investing an additional $300 million to expand its capabilities and extend its Newport Beach site lease, positioning itself for continued growth amid rising demand in the data center sector.

Spark’s Take on TSEM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSEM is a Outperform.

Tower Semiconductor’s strong earnings call and robust financial performance are the primary drivers of its score. The company’s strategic growth in RF infrastructure and Silicon Photonics positions it well for future success. However, overvaluation concerns and cash flow management issues slightly temper the overall outlook.

More about Tower

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on manufacturing and providing a range of integrated circuits. The company specializes in core technologies such as Power Management, Image Sensors, and RF Mobile, with a strong market position in SiGe and SiPho technologies for optical transceivers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,280,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.4B

