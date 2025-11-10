Towa Pharmaceutical Reports Strong Financial Performance for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Towa Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4553) ) is now available.

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 5.7% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite a slight drop in operating profit, the company experienced a significant rise in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating strong financial performance. The company maintained its dividend forecast and showed a stable financial position with increased equity. This performance underscores Towa Pharmaceutical’s robust market positioning and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4553) stock is a Hold with a Yen3110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Towa Pharmaceutical Co stock, see the JP:4553 Stock Forecast page.

More about Towa Pharmaceutical Co

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development and distribution of generic drugs, aiming to provide affordable healthcare solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -14.59%

Average Trading Volume: 122,665

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen137.2B

