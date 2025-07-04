Touyun Biotech Group Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Touyun Tech Group ( (HK:1332) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Touyun Biotech Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors along with the roles and functions of each member. The announcement details the executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, as well as the membership of the audit, nomination, and remuneration committees. This update provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which can impact its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Touyun Tech Group

Touyun Biotech Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating in the biotechnology sector. The company is listed under stock code 1332.

Average Trading Volume: 719,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$241.3M

