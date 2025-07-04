Touyun Biotech Announces Changes in Nomination Committee Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Touyun Tech Group ( (HK:1332) ) has shared an announcement.

Touyun Biotech Group Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced a change in the composition of its Nomination Committee. Mr. Cheung Wing Ping, previously a member of the committee, has been appointed as its chairman, replacing Mr. Wang Liang. These changes, effective from July 4, 2025, aim to bring new leadership to the committee, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about China Touyun Tech Group

Average Trading Volume: 719,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$241.3M

For a thorough assessment of 1332 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue