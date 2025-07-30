Tourmaline Oil Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Announces Strategic LNG Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tourmaline Oil ( (TSE:TOU) ).

Tourmaline Oil Corp. reported strong financial results for Q2 2025, with a significant increase in free cash flow and production levels. The company announced a new long-term LNG feed gas supply agreement with Uniper, set to begin in 2028, and declared a special dividend due to continued strong cash flow generation. Tourmaline’s updated EP plan aims for substantial production growth, fully funded by cash flow, and anticipates improved commodity prices with the start-up of the LNG Canada facility.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TOU) stock is a Buy with a C$78.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tourmaline Oil stock, see the TSE:TOU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TOU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TOU is a Outperform.

Tourmaline Oil’s stock is bolstered by robust financial health and positive corporate events, such as record production and increased dividends, showcasing strong operational and strategic positioning. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to a bearish trend, which slightly detracts from the overall score. Valuation is reasonable, adding to the stock’s appeal as a solid investment option.

More about Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a major player in the oil and gas industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and production of natural gas and oil. The company is based in Calgary, Alberta, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TOU. Tourmaline is known for its strategic growth plans and significant market presence, particularly in the LNG sector.

Average Trading Volume: 1,940,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$23.96B

