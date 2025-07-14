Touchstone Exploration Reports Growth and Strategic Advancements in Trinidad’s Central Block

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Touchstone Exploration ( (TSE:TXP) ) has shared an announcement.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. has provided an operational update on its Central Block asset in Trinidad and Tobago following its acquisition of Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited. The company reported increased production and revenue from the asset, with gross production averaging 3,023 boe/d in the second quarter of 2025. The Central Block’s strategic integration of LNG-based pricing has strengthened Touchstone’s market position, offering diversified revenue streams and predictable cash flows. The company is awaiting government approval for further development activities, including the construction of additional well pads.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based company engaged in acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, as well as the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. The company is active in onshore properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, with its shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘TXP’.

