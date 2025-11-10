Touchstone Exploration Announces Executive Departure and Leadership Restructuring

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Touchstone Exploration ( (TSE:TXP) ) has issued an update.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. announced the departure of Mr. James Shipka, Executive Vice President, Asset Development and HSE, effective November 7, 2025. His responsibilities will be redistributed among the existing executive leadership team, indicating a strategic internal restructuring that may impact the company’s operational dynamics.

More about Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based company involved in acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, as well as the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. The company operates primarily in onshore properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘TXP’.

See more insights into TXP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue