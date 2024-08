Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs (AU:TRE) has released an update.

Toubani Resources Limited has announced the cessation of two sets of options due to their expiration without exercise or conversion. The affected securities, listed under the codes TREAF and TREAG, had expiry dates of August 7, 2024, and August 13, 2024, respectively, with each set amounting to tens of thousands of expired options.

