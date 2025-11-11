Totech Corporation Revises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts Amid Positive Sales Trends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An update from Totech Corporation ( (JP:9960) ) is now available.
Totech Corporation has revised its full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, reflecting a positive trend in sales and profits driven by a favorable order environment. The company has also announced an increase in its interim dividend and revised its year-end dividend forecast, aiming to return more profits to shareholders and maintain a stable dividend policy.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9960) stock is a Buy with a Yen3647.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Totech Corporation stock, see the JP:9960 Stock Forecast page.
More about Totech Corporation
Totech Corporation operates in the construction and product segments, focusing on large-scale redevelopment projects, particularly in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Average Trading Volume: 51,736
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen134.5B
Find detailed analytics on 9960 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.