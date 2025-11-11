Totech Corporation Revises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts Amid Positive Sales Trends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Totech Corporation ( (JP:9960) ) is now available.

Totech Corporation has revised its full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, reflecting a positive trend in sales and profits driven by a favorable order environment. The company has also announced an increase in its interim dividend and revised its year-end dividend forecast, aiming to return more profits to shareholders and maintain a stable dividend policy.

More about Totech Corporation

Totech Corporation operates in the construction and product segments, focusing on large-scale redevelopment projects, particularly in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Average Trading Volume: 51,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen134.5B

