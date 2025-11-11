Totech Corporation Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Totech Corporation ( (JP:9960) ) has issued an update.
Totech Corporation reported a strong financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 14.8% and operating profit rising by 24.4% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision in its dividend forecast, reflecting confidence in its continued growth and positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9960) stock is a Buy with a Yen3647.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Totech Corporation stock, see the JP:9960 Stock Forecast page.
More about Totech Corporation
Totech Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry with a focus on providing various products and services. The company is known for its market focus and has shown significant growth in its financial performance.
Average Trading Volume: 51,736
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen134.5B
