Totech Corporation Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Totech Corporation ( (JP:9960) ) has issued an update.

Totech Corporation reported a strong financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 14.8% and operating profit rising by 24.4% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision in its dividend forecast, reflecting confidence in its continued growth and positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9960) stock is a Buy with a Yen3647.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Totech Corporation stock, see the JP:9960 Stock Forecast page.

More about Totech Corporation

Totech Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry with a focus on providing various products and services. The company is known for its market focus and has shown significant growth in its financial performance.

Average Trading Volume: 51,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen134.5B

See more insights into 9960 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue