Totech Corporation Achieves Record Sales and Profits in H1 FY3/26

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Totech Corporation ( (JP:9960) ) just unveiled an update.

Totech Corporation reported record-high sales and profits for the first half of FY3/26, driven by strong demand in urban redevelopment projects and investments in data centers, factories, and hotels. The company’s core business areas experienced double-digit sales growth, contributing to improved profit margins and robust order status.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9960) stock is a Buy with a Yen3647.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Totech Corporation stock, see the JP:9960 Stock Forecast page.

More about Totech Corporation

Totech Corporation operates in the construction and engineering industry, focusing on HVAC, instrumentation, and energy sectors. The company is involved in both product sales and construction services, catering to private-sector investments and public-sector projects.

Average Trading Volume: 51,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen134.5B

For a thorough assessment of 9960 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue