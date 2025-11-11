TotalEnergies Takes Lead in Guyana Offshore Exploration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TotalEnergies SE ( (FR:TTE) ) has provided an update.

TotalEnergies, along with partners QatarEnergy and Petronas, has signed a production sharing contract for Block S4 in Guyana, marking its role as the operator of the offshore exploration license. This strategic move aligns with TotalEnergies’ goal of exploring low-cost, low-emission resources and strengthens its global partnerships, potentially enhancing its market position in the energy sector.

More about TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company engaged in the production and marketing of various forms of energy including oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. With a workforce of over 100,000 employees, the company operates in about 120 countries, focusing on providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.

