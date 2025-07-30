TotalEnergies SE Announces Director Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

TotalEnergies SE ( (FR:TTE) ) has provided an update.

TotalEnergies SE announced a transaction involving the purchase of 1,000 ordinary shares by Dierk Paskert, an independent director, at a price of 51.19 EUR per share on Euronext Paris. This transaction, disclosed under the UK Market Abuse Regulation, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting investor confidence and stakeholder trust.

More about TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets various forms of energy, including oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. With over 100,000 employees, the company operates in approximately 120 countries, focusing on providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.

See more insights into TTE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue