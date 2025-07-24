TotalEnergies Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results Amid Strategic Growth and Asset Management

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TotalEnergies SE ( (FR:TTE) ) has provided an update.

TotalEnergies SE reported a cash flow of $6.6 billion for the second quarter of 2025, demonstrating resilience despite a decrease in oil prices. The company achieved a 3% increase in hydrocarbon production and a 20% increase in electricity production year-on-year. Key strategic moves included divesting non-core assets in Nigeria and Brazil, acquiring exploration permits in the US, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Algeria, and strengthening its LNG and renewable energy portfolios. The company also announced a 7.6% increase in its interim dividend and plans for a $2 billion share buyback, reflecting confidence in its growth objectives and financial stability.

More about TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies SE is a major player in the energy industry, focusing on oil, natural gas, and electricity production. The company is committed to a balanced multi-energy strategy, emphasizing growth in hydrocarbon and electricity production while managing a portfolio of low-cost, low-emission projects.

