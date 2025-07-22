TotalEnergies Partners with Emerson to Enhance Industrial Data Utilization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TotalEnergies SE ( (FR:TTE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TotalEnergies has entered into a strategic collaboration with Emerson’s Aspen Technology to implement advanced digital solutions for real-time data collection across its industrial sites. This initiative aims to optimize operational efficiency, energy consumption, and environmental performance by leveraging AI and continuous data monitoring, ultimately enhancing TotalEnergies’ industrial capabilities and sustainability efforts.

More about TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company involved in the production and marketing of various forms of energy, including oil, biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity. With a workforce of over 100,000 employees, the company operates in approximately 120 countries, focusing on providing energy that is reliable, affordable, and sustainable, with sustainability being a core aspect of its strategy and operations.

See more insights into TTE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue