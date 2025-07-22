TotalEnergies Expands Sustainable Forestry Investments in the U.S.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from TotalEnergies SE ( (FR:TTE) ).

TotalEnergies has entered into an agreement with NativState to invest in sustainable forestry operations across the southern United States, covering 100,000 hectares. This initiative aims to conserve forests, enhance biodiversity, and provide financial benefits to local landowners through access to carbon markets. The carbon credits generated will be used by TotalEnergies to offset its emissions from 2030, aligning with its climate goals and supporting local community development.

More about TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets a diverse range of energies including oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. With operations in about 120 countries and over 100,000 employees, the company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions, placing sustainability at the core of its strategy and operations.

For an in-depth examination of TTE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue