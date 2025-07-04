TotalEnergies Executives Reinvest in Employee Shareholder Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TotalEnergies SE ( (FR:TTE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TotalEnergies SE announced that several Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) have engaged in transactions involving the reinvestment of dividends through the company’s employee shareholder plan. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to align managerial interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning by demonstrating confidence in its long-term strategy.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets a variety of energies including oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. The company operates in about 120 countries and emphasizes sustainability in its strategy and operations.

