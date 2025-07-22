TotalEnergies Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TotalEnergies SE ( (FR:TTE) ) has provided an announcement.

TotalEnergies SE announced the repurchase of its own shares, totaling 2,363,306 shares, between July 14 and July 18, 2025, with a total transaction value of approximately 126.37 million euros. This move, authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting, is part of the company’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets a diverse range of energies including oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. With operations in about 120 countries and over 100,000 employees, the company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy, placing sustainability at the core of its strategy and operations.

