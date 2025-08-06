TotalEnergies Divests Stake in Argentine Oil and Gas Blocks

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TotalEnergies SE ( (FR:TTE) ) just unveiled an update.

TotalEnergies has agreed to sell its 45% interest in two unconventional oil and gas blocks in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta area to YPF SA for $500 million. This divestment aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its portfolio actively, allowing it to concentrate on core assets in the Neuquén Basin and offshore Tierra del Fuego, while maintaining a significant presence in Argentina’s energy sector.

More about TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company involved in the production and marketing of various energy forms, including oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. With operations in about 120 countries, the company places a strong emphasis on sustainability. In Argentina, TotalEnergies has been active since 1978, engaging in exploration and production, renewable electricity, and lubricants, and is a leading international gas producer in the country.

