TotalEnergies Boosts Angola Output with New Offshore Projects

An update from TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies has commenced production from the BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore projects in Angola, collectively adding 60,000 barrels per day to its output. These projects, which utilize existing FPSO capacity, are characterized by low costs and emissions, supporting Angola’s oil production targets and showcasing the innovative potential of the country’s oil sector.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company involved in the production and marketing of various energy forms, including oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. With operations in about 120 countries and a workforce of over 100,000 employees, the company emphasizes sustainability in its strategy and operations. In Angola, TotalEnergies has been active since 1953 and plays a significant role in the country’s energy sector, managing deep offshore assets and renewable projects.

