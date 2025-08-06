TotalEnergies Announces Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TotalEnergies SE ( (FR:TTE) ) has provided an update.

TotalEnergies SE announced the repurchase of its own shares between July 28 and August 1, 2025, as authorized by its shareholders. The transactions involved a total of 3,154,636 shares, amounting to approximately 164.88 million euros. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company involved in the production and marketing of various forms of energy, including oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. With a workforce of over 100,000 employees, the company operates in approximately 120 countries and emphasizes sustainability as a core component of its strategy and operations.

