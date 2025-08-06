TotalEnergies Announces Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TotalEnergies SE ( (FR:TTE) ) has shared an update.

TotalEnergies SE has announced a series of share repurchases, acquiring a total of 3,154,636 shares between July 28 and August 1, 2025. This move, authorized by shareholders, is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to maintaining a balanced approach to capital allocation.

More about TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets various forms of energy including oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. With over 100,000 employees, the company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy across approximately 120 countries, placing sustainability at the core of its strategy and operations.

