TotalEnergies and CMA CGM Launch LNG Bunkering Joint Venture

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TotalEnergies SE ( (FR:TTE) ) has issued an announcement.

TotalEnergies and CMA CGM have announced a joint venture to develop LNG bunkering logistics in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region, marking the first collaboration of its kind between a shipping line and an energy provider. This partnership aims to accelerate maritime decarbonization by deploying a 20,000 m³ LNG bunker vessel by 2028 and supplying up to 360,000 tons of LNG annually to CMA CGM until 2040. The venture will enhance TotalEnergies’ position in LNG bunkering and support CMA CGM’s goal of reaching Net Zero Carbon by 2050, reflecting a significant step in the energy transition of the maritime sector.

More about TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets various forms of energy, including oil, biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. It operates in about 120 countries and focuses on providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy. CMA CGM is a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050. It is the world’s third-largest shipping company, serving over 420 ports across five continents with a fleet of over 650 vessels.

For detailed information about TTE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue