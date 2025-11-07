Total Transport Systems Ltd. Strengthens Subsidiary with Share Conversion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Total Transport Systems Ltd. ( (IN:TOTAL) ).

Total Transport Systems Ltd. has announced the conversion of loans and optionally convertible preference shares into equity shares in its wholly owned subsidiary, OneWorld Logistics Private Limited. This move, which involves the allotment of over three million equity shares, aims to solidify the subsidiary’s financial structure while maintaining its status as a wholly owned entity, potentially impacting the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning.

More about Total Transport Systems Ltd.

Total Transport Systems Ltd. operates in the logistics industry, providing comprehensive transport solutions. The company focuses on enhancing its market presence through strategic acquisitions and conversions to strengthen its subsidiary operations.

Average Trading Volume: 8,835

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 1.09B INR

