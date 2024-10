Royal Helium (TSE:RHC) has released an update.

Total Energy Services Inc. is set to repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding shares as part of a normal course issuer bid, viewing it as a strategic investment to enhance shareholder value. The company has a history of returning capital to shareholders and believes this move will increase their equity stake in the business.

