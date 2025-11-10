Torchlight Innovations Rebrands as RZOLV Technologies to Lead Sustainable Gold Mining

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Torchlight Innovations, Inc. ( (TSE:RZL) ) has issued an update.

Torchlight Innovations Inc. has announced a name change to RZOLV Technologies Inc., effective November 12, 2025, as approved by its board of directors. This rebranding aligns with the company’s focus on its innovative RZOLV formula, which aims to revolutionize gold extraction with a non-toxic, sustainable alternative to cyanide, potentially impacting the gold mining industry by addressing environmental and regulatory challenges.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a clean-tech company specializing in innovative technology for the gold mining industry. It has developed a proprietary, non-toxic hydrometallurgical formula called RZOLV, which offers a sustainable and safe alternative to cyanide for gold extraction. The company is focused on validating its technology through industrial testing and holds a strong intellectual property portfolio to maintain its competitive edge.

Average Trading Volume: 250,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

