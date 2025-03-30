Top Spring International Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Metro Holdings Ltd ( (SG:M01) ) has shared an update.

Top Spring International Holdings Limited reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2024. The company achieved pre-sales of properties and car park units totaling approximately HK$784.5 million, with a notable increase in revenue by 43.5% to HK$1,369.3 million compared to the previous year. Despite a gross loss margin of 8.5%, the company improved from the previous year’s 26.6% loss margin, indicating a positive trend in its financial health.

More about Metro Holdings Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -11.96%

Average Trading Volume: 81,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$335.4M

