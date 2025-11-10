Top Form International Faces Sales Decline Amid Global Trade Uncertainties

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Top Form International Limited ( (HK:0333) ) has provided an update.

Top Form International Limited reported a 25% decrease in sales for the first quarter of Fiscal 2026, driven by reduced demand in the U.S. due to uncertain trade policies and tariff impacts. The company is facing challenges with gross profit margins due to idled capacity and a shift to lower-margin products. Despite these challenges, Top Form is focusing on cost control and innovation to onboard new customers and drive growth. The company remains vigilant in adapting to global economic uncertainties, including U.S. trade policies, geopolitical tensions, and potential market volatility.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0333) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Top Form International Limited stock, see the HK:0333 Stock Forecast page.

More about Top Form International Limited

Top Form International Limited operates in the apparel industry, focusing primarily on the design and manufacturing of intimate apparel. The company has a significant market presence in the United States, Europe, and other global regions, leveraging a multi-country manufacturing footprint to optimize production and reduce costs.

Average Trading Volume: 85,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$94.83M

