Top Form International Extends Lease Agreement for Indonesian Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Top Form International Limited ( (HK:0333) ) is now available.

Top Form International Limited has announced a discloseable transaction involving the extension of an existing lease agreement. The company’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, acting as the tenant, has entered into a new lease agreement with a landlord company, which is 47.4% indirectly owned by Top Form. This agreement extends the lease term for a factory facility in Indonesia from January 2026 to January 2029. The transaction is classified as discloseable under the Hong Kong Listing Rules due to its financial implications, with a total rent of US$1,056,000 to be financed by the company’s internal resources.

More about Top Form International Limited

Average Trading Volume: 42,234

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$88.81M

For detailed information about 0333 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue