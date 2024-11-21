Top End Energy’s AGM Highlights and Future Goals

Top End Energy Limited (AU:TEE) has released an update.

Top End Energy Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting concluded with the approval of most resolutions, except for the proposal to grant shares to former Director Mr. Oliver Oxenbridge. The company’s commitment to becoming a leading diversified energy provider remains strong, backed by its portfolio of petroleum permits and clean energy initiatives. Investors following Top End Energy are watching closely as it navigates the energy transition and strives for net zero emissions.

