Tooru Plc Expands Retail Presence and Distribution Channels

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

RiverFort Global Opportunities Plc ( (GB:TOO) ) has issued an announcement.

Tooru Plc has announced significant developments for its brands Juvela and Pulsin. Juvela has successfully launched a new retail brand, OAF, which is performing well in Tesco and is set to expand to another major UK retailer by Easter 2026. Meanwhile, Pulsin has secured a European distributor, with plans to begin sales of its protein, fibre, and keto bars in January 2026, potentially enhancing its market reach and sales growth.

More about RiverFort Global Opportunities Plc

Tooru Plc operates in the health and wellness sector, focusing on the production and distribution of gluten-free and plant-based nutrition products. The company is known for its brands Juvela, which specializes in gluten-free foods, and Pulsin, which focuses on plant-based nutrition technology, including protein bars and nutritional snacks.

Average Trading Volume: 9,524,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.2M

For detailed information about TOO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue