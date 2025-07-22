Toogood Gold Corp. Enhances Market Presence with New Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Toogood Gold Corp. ( (TSE:TGC) ) has shared an update.

Toogood Gold Corp. has entered into marketing services agreements with ICP Securities Inc. and Capital Analytica to enhance its market presence and investor engagement. ICP will provide automated market making services to address supply and demand imbalances of Toogood’s shares, while Capital Analytica will offer capital markets consultation and investor relations services. These agreements aim to strengthen Toogood’s market positioning and visibility, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder engagement positively.

Toogood Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-grade gold deposits in Newfoundland. Its flagship asset, the Toogood Gold Project, is located on New World Island within the highly prospective Exploits Subzone.

