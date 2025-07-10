Tonix Pharma Unveils Promising TNX-801 Vaccine Findings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tonix Pharma ( (TNXP) ) has provided an update.

On July 10, 2025, Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced new findings on their TNX-801 vaccine candidate at the Vaccine Congress 2025. TNX-801, a recombinant horsepox-derived vaccine, shows promise in providing durable immunity against mpox and smallpox with a single dose. The vaccine is significantly less virulent than traditional smallpox vaccines and is effective when administered subcutaneously, potentially reducing side effects. Preclinical studies demonstrated robust immune responses in various animal models, including immunocompromised subjects. This development positions TNX-801 as a critical tool for public health preparedness against orthopox viruses.

Spark’s Take on TNXP Stock

More about Tonix Pharma

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing therapies for pain management and vaccines for public health challenges. Its development portfolio includes treatments for central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases, and immunology, with a particular emphasis on fibromyalgia, mpox, and smallpox. The company operates a state-of-the-art infectious disease research facility and markets products for acute migraine treatment.

