Tongda Group Projects Over 400% Profit Surge Amid Strategic Shifts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Tongda Group Holdings ( (HK:0698) ).

Tongda Group Holdings Limited announced a significant increase in unaudited profits for the first half of 2025, expecting a rise of approximately 367.2% to 406.2% compared to the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to reduced finance costs from early loan repayments, decreased R&D expenses following the disposal of the high-precision components business, and lower depreciation expenses due to asset impairment in 2024. However, the divestment of the high-margin high-precision components business has led to a decrease in gross profit and margin. The final financial results are yet to be finalized and may differ from the preliminary figures.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0698) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.12 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tongda Group Holdings stock, see the HK:0698 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tongda Group Holdings

Tongda Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the manufacturing industry. The Group focuses on producing components and materials, with a strategic emphasis on core businesses and client-driven product development.

Average Trading Volume: 9,661,410

Current Market Cap: HK$1.1B

Learn more about 0698 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue