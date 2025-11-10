Tongda Group Holdings Invests in Wealth Management Products

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tongda Group Holdings ( (HK:0698) ) has issued an announcement.

Tongda Group Holdings, through its subsidiary Tongda Chuang Zhi, has made significant investments in wealth management products using idle funds. The company subscribed to products from PSBC, CITIC, and China Merchants Bank, with total investments amounting to RMB50 million. This strategic move constitutes a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, as the investment in China Merchants Bank exceeds 5% of applicable percentage ratios, thus requiring notification and announcement. These investments are expected to potentially enhance the company’s financial returns and demonstrate a proactive approach in managing its financial resources.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0698) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.13 price target.

More about Tongda Group Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 296,711

Current Market Cap: HK$876.2M



