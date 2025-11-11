Tomy Company, Ltd. Reports First Half Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tomy Company, Ltd. ( (JP:7867) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tomy Company, Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a 5.9% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a decline in operating profit by 5.1% and a slight decrease in ordinary profit by 0.6%. The company’s financial position remains stable with a slight increase in total assets and net assets, and it maintains its dividend forecast for the fiscal year. This financial performance reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to navigate market challenges while sustaining shareholder value.

More about Tomy Company, Ltd.

Tomy Company, Ltd. operates in the toy industry and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is known for its diverse range of toys and entertainment products, catering primarily to children and families.

Average Trading Volume: 525,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen288.2B

