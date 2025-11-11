TOMONY Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results with Positive Future Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

TOMONY Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:8600) ) has shared an announcement.

TOMONY Holdings, Inc. reported a 13.9% increase in ordinary income for the six months ended September 30, 2025, but saw a significant decline in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 21.4% and 34.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year. Despite the decline in profits, the company has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating an expected increase in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 11.4% and 4.2%, respectively, suggesting a positive outlook for future financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8600) stock is a Buy with a Yen724.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TOMONY Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:8600 Stock Forecast page.

More about TOMONY Holdings, Inc.

TOMONY Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the financial sector. The company provides a range of financial services and products, focusing on delivering value to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 587,390

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen133.9B

For an in-depth examination of 8600 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue