TOMONY Holdings Announces Share Repurchase to Boost Capital Efficiency

An announcement from TOMONY Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:8600) ) is now available.

TOMONY Holdings, Inc. has announced a strategic initiative to repurchase its own shares, aiming to enhance capital efficiency and implement a flexible capital policy. This move aligns with their shareholder return policy, targeting a dividend payout ratio of 30% or higher, and considers future growth opportunities and market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8600) stock is a Buy with a Yen724.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TOMONY Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:8600 Stock Forecast page.

TOMONY Holdings, Inc. operates within the financial services industry, focusing on growth investment, shareholder returns, and maintaining internal reserves to enhance corporate value.

Average Trading Volume: 587,390

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen133.9B

