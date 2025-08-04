Tomo Holdings Announces HK$40.5 Million Rights Issue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tomo Holdings Limited ( (HK:6928) ) just unveiled an update.

Tomo Holdings Limited has announced a proposed rights issue to raise approximately HK$40.5 million by offering one rights share for every two shares held by qualifying shareholders. The rights issue, which is non-underwritten, aims to generate net proceeds of around HK$39.5 million and involves placing any unsubscribed shares to independent placees. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its financial position, though it carries risks as the rights issue may not proceed if certain conditions are not met.

More about Tomo Holdings Limited

Tomo Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong with a focus on financial services, particularly involving securities.

Average Trading Volume: 2,442,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$216M

