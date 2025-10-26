Tombador Iron Ltd. Advances Reverse Takeover with GoviEx Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tombador Iron Ltd. ( (AU:TI1) ) has issued an update.

Tombador Iron Ltd. announced that GoviEx Uranium Inc.’s securityholders have overwhelmingly approved a plan of arrangement, which is a key step in the reverse takeover of Tombador by GoviEx. This approval marks significant progress towards the completion of the transaction, expected by mid-November 2025, potentially impacting the company’s operations and market positioning.

Tombador Iron Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of iron ore. The company is involved in strategic transactions to enhance its market position.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$30.22M

