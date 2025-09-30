Tolins Tyres Announces Trading Window Closure Ahead of Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tolins Tyres Limited ( (IN:TOLINS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tolins Tyres Limited has announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI’s Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015. This closure affects designated persons and their immediate relatives and will last from October 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the announcement of the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This step ensures adherence to regulatory standards and aims to maintain transparency and fairness in the trading of the company’s securities.

More about Tolins Tyres Limited

Tolins Tyres Limited, formerly known as Tolins Tyres Private Limited, operates in the tyre manufacturing industry. The company is known for producing durable and safe tyres, and is certified with ISO 9001:2015 & IATF 16949:2016 standards, indicating a focus on quality management and automotive sector compliance.

Average Trading Volume: 52,524

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 6.73B INR

For detailed information about TOLINS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue