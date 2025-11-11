Tokyu Corporation Revises Full-Year Financial Forecasts Upward

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tokyu ( (JP:9005) ) has issued an announcement.

Tokyu Corporation has revised its full-year consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to strong performance in the first half of the year. The revised forecasts show an increase in operating revenue, operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating a positive outlook for the company’s financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9005) stock is a Hold with a Yen1895.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tokyu stock, see the JP:9005 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tokyu

Tokyu Corporation operates in the transportation and real estate industries, providing services such as railway operations and urban development projects. The company focuses on enhancing urban lifestyles and infrastructure, primarily in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 1,648,340

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1043B

For an in-depth examination of 9005 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue