Tokyu Corporation Reports Mixed Q2 Financial Results

Tokyu Corporation ( (TOKUF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tokyu Corporation presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tokyu Corporation is a diversified Japanese company primarily engaged in the transportation sector, with operations spanning real estate, retail, and hospitality industries.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter ending September 2025, Tokyu Corporation showcased a mixed financial performance with some growth in profits despite a slight decline in operating revenue.

The company reported an operating revenue of ¥518,986 million, marking a 1.2% decrease from the previous year. However, ordinary profit rose by 5.6% to ¥70,146 million, and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 13.7% to ¥56,236 million. The equity ratio also improved slightly to 31.2%, reflecting a stable financial position. Tokyu Corporation announced an increase in its annual dividend per share to ¥28.00, up from ¥24.00 in the previous fiscal year, indicating confidence in its ongoing financial health.

Looking ahead, Tokyu Corporation forecasts a modest growth in operating revenue and profits for the fiscal year ending March 2026, with expectations of a 2.8% increase in operating revenue and a 7.1% rise in ordinary profit. The company remains optimistic about its strategic initiatives and market conditions, aiming to sustain its growth trajectory.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue