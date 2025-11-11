Tokyu Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Tokyu ( (JP:9005) ).

Tokyu Corporation reported a slight decrease in operating revenue by 1.2% to ¥518,986 million for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2026, compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company saw a 13.7% increase in profit attributable to owners, reaching ¥56,236 million, indicating a strong financial position with increased dividends per share forecasted for the full fiscal year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9005) stock is a Hold with a Yen1895.00 price target.

More about Tokyu

Tokyu Corporation is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating primarily in the transportation industry. It provides various services including railway operations, real estate, and retail, focusing on enhancing urban lifestyles and infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 1,648,340

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1043B



