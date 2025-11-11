Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Semiconductor Demand

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co ( (JP:4186) ).

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales and operating income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, driven by strong demand for semiconductors and generative AI-related products. The company expects continued growth in revenue and income, forecasting record highs, and plans to maintain its dividend growth policy for the eighth consecutive year.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on electronic functional materials and high-purity chemicals. The company is primarily engaged in serving the semiconductor market, which is experiencing increased demand due to the growth in generative AI and the replacement of PCs.

Average Trading Volume: 717,126

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen719.3B

