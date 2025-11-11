Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Reports Strong Q3 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co ( (JP:4186) ) has shared an update.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported strong financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, with a notable increase in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company’s robust performance is reflected in a 17.9% rise in net sales and a 41.1% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating a solid market position and positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4186) stock is a Buy with a Yen5872.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co stock, see the JP:4186 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production of materials for the electronics sector, including photoresists and high-purity chemicals used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is recognized for its significant contributions to the technology and electronics markets.

Average Trading Volume: 717,126

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen719.3B

For detailed information about 4186 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue