Tokai Corp. Finalizes Share Acquisition and Retirement Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tokai ( (JP:9729) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tokai Corp. has completed the acquisition of 2,949,200 of its own shares, accounting for 8.7% of its total issued shares, through the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This strategic move, finalized on November 12, 2025, is part of a broader plan to retire these shares by November 28, 2025, potentially enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9729) stock is a Hold with a Yen2315.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tokai stock, see the JP:9729 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tokai

Tokai Corp. operates in the financial sector, focusing on managing and acquiring treasury shares. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, indicating its significant presence in the Japanese financial market.

YTD Price Performance: -4.65%

Average Trading Volume: 30,554

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen74.41B

For detailed information about 9729 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue